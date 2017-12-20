2 NPP Executives Arrested In Ejisu Over Suspected Kidnapping

Two New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ejisu Constituency executives have been arrested by Police in the Ashanti Region in connection with the NPP polling station coordinator, Osei Kwaku’s disappearance.

The two, Kwame Adom Boakye and George Appiah Kubi, the Research and Elections Officer and Deputy Constituency Organizer of the NPP, are said to have been behind the disappearance in the Kokobra electoral area, where the party’s polling station registration exercise was on-going on Tuesday.

The two constituency executives besieged the centre with four men and bundled Osei Kwaku into a taxi cab and sped off.

Police have said the suspects, upon interrogation, claimed that the victim was escorted to the Onwe electoral area to retrieve NPP’s polling station register.

After that, they said they had no knowledge of his whereabouts since they left him there.

Describing the incident as an alleged kidnapping, the Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Julianna Obeng, noted to Citi News that the police have “combed the whole of Onwe from Tuesday up till this [Wednesday] morning.”

“…there are efforts from the divisional level and here at the regional level to make sure that we find the person who is missing,” she added.

“…Just when they got there, they took away Osei Kwaku and that is it. Up until this morning, we still haven’t been able to locate Osei Kwaku. This is the more reason we have arrested George Appiah and Boakye so they can help us in investigations.”

-Citifmonline