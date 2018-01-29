2 Nigerians Thieves Escape Lynching At Kwabenya

The suspects

Three policemen stationed at the Madina Divisional Command got injured when they rescued two Nigerians who were about to be lynched by a mob at Kwabenya, Accra for stealing.

The police officers, according to reports, were pelted with stones by the mob after they escorted the suspects, who were locked up in a shop, to the police station.

The two suspects have been identified by the police as David Adefioye, 25, and Taiwo Akintunde, 29.

They were said to have stormed a boutique Thursday, January 25, 2018 to steal some clothing and were captured on Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) camera.

They stormed the boutique in the evening to steal again.

To avoid bloodshed, owner of the shop located at Musuko, Kwabenya locked the suspects in the shop and called on the police to intervene after residents threatened to lynch them.

Confirming the story to DAILY GUIDE, ASP Efia Tenge, the Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), said on that fateful day around 6:30pm, the police received information that two Nigerians suspected to be thieves had been locked in a shop.

Two police patrol teams were deployed to maintain law and order in the area.

The police managed to rescue the two suspects but the angry residents hurled stones at them, injuring three police personnel.

The windscreens of two police vehicles were damaged by the irate residents.

Police investigations later revealed that Adefioye and Akintunde in the early hours of the day went to the shop to steal some items.

The police are currently in possession of the CCTV footage while the suspects have been detained to assist in investigations.

Meanwhile, the three policemen have been treated and discharged by the hospital.

(Lindatenyah@gmail.com)

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey