2 New Regions Coming From BA

Dan Kwaku Botwe

It has emerged that two regions are likely to be created from the Brong Ahafo Region owing to the petitions received by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo from chiefs and people of the region.

The hint was given by Dan Kwaku Botwe, Minister for Regional Reorganization and Development at a media encounter to sensitize journalists on the processes to create new regions in the country.

The minister said the president had received and forwarded six petitions from four regions- two from the Brong Ahafo, two from Northern Region, one each from Volta and Western Regions- to the Commission of Enquiry that is looking at the possible creating more regions.

A group in the Brong Ahafo Region-Coalition of Chiefs for the Creation of Bono East Region, made up of people from Techiman North, Techiman Municipal, Kintampo Municipal, Kintampo South, Nkoranza Municipal, Nkoranza North, Sene East, Sene West, Pru District and Atebubu Amantin has called for a separate region.

Another group, the Coalition of Ahafo Chiefs also made up of Asunafo North and South, Tano North and South and Tepa in the Ahafo Ano South District of Ashanti Region- is also fighting for a new region.

If indigenes from the areas are able to garner up to 50 percent turnout during the impending referendum to be held and out of the total figure about 80 percent are able to vote ‘yes’ then those regions could be created, according to minister.

Mr Botwe, however, said that no names for regions or regional capitals have been conceived yet and that all the names that are being suggested do not come from the government.

Meanwhile, all is set for the Justice Stephen Allan Brobbey Commission of Enquiry to start public hearing for the creation of new regions in the Brong Ahafo Region starting from Sunyani on 6th February, 2018 and Bechem on February 17.

There would be the Bono East and Ahafo public hearings.

The discussions will center on petitions received by the president.

danielyaodayee@yahoo.com

From Daniel Y Dayee, Sunyani