2 Motor Cycle Robbers Get 30 Years

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced two motorbike robbers to 15 years’ imprisonment each in hard labour.

Bashiru Issah, motor mechanic and Abdulai Sulley, motor rider were said to have laid ambush for the complainant who is also a motor rider and robbed him of his motorbike.

They also attacked the complainant by hitting his left eye with a locally manufactured pistol leading to the complainant bleeding profusely.

The two were hauled before the court for robbery and conspiracy charges.

They pleaded guilty to the charges and were convicted on their own plea by the court presided over by Mr. Aboagye Tandoh.

DSP Patience Mario told the court that on October 12, 2017, Bashiru Issah laid ambush by the roadside as if he was picking something from the ground.

She said while the complainant approached Bashiru, he forcibly attempted to snatch the motorbike but the complainant resisted.

Bashiru then hit the complainant with a locally manufactured pistol. His accomplice Abdulai Suley then emerged from a nearby bush and hit the complainant from the back.

The complainant out fear for his life took to his heels and the two robbers made away with the motorbike.

The complaiant then informed his co-riders about his ordeal and they mounted a manhunt for the two robbers.

They eventually found the robbers after about 20 minutes and managed to apprehend them.

She said but for the timely intervention of the police, the two robbers would have been lynched.

ASP Mario told the court that the motorbike has been retrieved.

She said the robbers admitted the offence in their caution statement but denied attacking him with any offensive weapon.

Gibril Abdul Razak

gbabdulrazak@gmail.com