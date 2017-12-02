2 KUMACA Students Die Mysteriously

Two male first-year students of Kumasi Academy Senior High School (KUMACA) have died and three others are seriously ill under mysterious circumstances.

The two deceased students reportedly fell sick suddenly on separate occasions and gave up the ghost after they had been rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The shocking death of the two students is said to have ignited fear and tension in the school, which is situated in the Asokore Mampong Municipality.

It would be recalled that about five students of KUMACA also died under similar strange circumstances earlier this year.

Cassandra Twum Ampofo, the Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO­) of the Ghana Education Service (GES), confirmed the recent deaths to DAILY GUIDE in a chat.

She said the temperature of one of the first-year students suddenly shot up Wednesday evening and he reported to the school’s infirmary for treatment.

The student’s condition deteriorated and so he was rushed to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Hospital for treatment.

According to her, the condition of the student (name withheld), worsened and so he passed away at about 4am on Thursday at the hospital.

Cassandra said on that same Thursday, at about 7:30 pm, another first-year student was also rushed to the school’s sickbay, having high temperature.

She said on the school nurse’s recommendation, he was taken to the KNUST Hospital for treatment but sadly he also passed on.

The PRO, amid sobs, narrated that another student also reported sick and he was quickly rushed to the KNUST Hospital for immediate attention.

According to Ms Twum Ampofo, that student’s parents advised that their child be transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where he is still on admission.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed information indicates that four students – two males and two females – are on admission at the KNUST Hospital and are responding to treatment.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi