2 Killed In Tema Gun Battle

TWO PERSONS were confirmed dead yesterday in a gun battle between some inhabitants of Dawhenya and Miotso in the Ningo-Prampram District of the Greater Accra Region.

The clash was attributed to the drawn-out unresolved land dispute between the two adjoining communities near Tema.

The bodies have since been deposited at the Police Hospital in Accra, pending autopsy.

Six victims who sustained gunshot wounds are battling for their lives at the Emergency Unit of the Tema General Hospital.

Police arrested 16 people in connection with the incident, and they are in the custody of the Tema police for investigations to be conducted.

Some exhibits retrieved by the police included an AK 47 assault rifle with double fully loaded magazines and a pistol.

Two vehicles were also retrieved at the scene – a Benz AMG four-wheel drive with registration number GE 3423-15 and Jeep Grand Cherokee with registration number GN 3667 Y – with some other vehicles burnt by the belligerent communities.

Meanwhile, inhabitants of both communities and their environs are living in fear following the incident. A collaborative effort of the military and personnel from the Rapid Deployment Force (RDF) of the Ghana Police Service reportedly ensured peace and sanity in the area.

The police has therefore beefed security in both communities to curb any possible reoccurrence of the incident.

Confirming the incident, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Juliana Obeng, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Tema Regional Police Command, told DAILY GUIDE that the incident occurred in the morning.

According to her, the case had been handed over to the national headquarters of the Police Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to continue with further investigations.

From Vincent Kubi, Dawhenya