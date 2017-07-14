2 Killed In Kotoko Bus Crash

TWO PEOPLE have been confirmed dead in the horrific crash when the bus of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Football Club reportedly rammed into a faulty Kia truck.

The stationary bus was said to be laden with bags of flour near Nkawkaw on the Kumasi/Accra highway Wednesday evening.

The dead persons include Thomas Asare, the club’s Equipment Officer and one other person said to be in the faulty Kia truck.

There are conflicting reports over the identity of the second person. Some reports claim that he was a driver’s mate on the faulty truck and others say he was a mechanic.

Crash

The Kotoko bus was returning from Accra and heading towards Kumasi after the club had suffered a painful lone-goal defeat to Inter Allies in a league fixture.

Eyewitnesses’ accounts indicate that there was no warning sign behind the faulty truck, and that caused the fatal accident.

Injuries

Key Kotoko players and technical team members also suffered serious injuries during the accident. Among them was Steve Pollack, the club’s Head Trainer, who suffered neck and leg injuries. He is responding to treatment.

Former Kotoko player, Godwin Ablordey, who is now part of the technical team, also suffered leg injuries and he is now reportedly using clutches.

The driver of the bus, whose name was given as Berkye, was also said to have suffered life-threatening injuries and is on admission at KATH in Kumasi.

The players who also suffered injuries are Baba Mahama, Amos Frimpong and Ashittey Ollenu – who are all responding to treatment at KATH.

Fans Flood KATH

Dyed-in-the-wool Porcupine Warriors (Kotoko) supporters in Kumasi upon hearing of the accident and where the injured were being treated, rushed to KATH to find out how their idol players were faring.

Top government officials and other prominent people in Kumasi also rushed to the medical facility to ascertain the fate of the players.

Kotoko Bans Football

Kumasi Asante Kotoko later at a press conference announced that the club had banned football from its calendar until further notice.

They said Coach Steve Pollack, attacker Ashittey Ollenu and the bus driver, Mr. Berkye, were still on admission at the hospital.

Kotoko also confirmed that Thomas Asare died as a result of the crash.

