2 Journalists Arrested In K’si

TWO REPORTERS of Luv FM in Kumasi and a driver of the station were arrested by the Asokwa police on Thursday and later granted bail.

They are Erastus Asare Donkor and Nana Yaw Gyimah. The driver was also identified as James Aggrey.

They were said to have invaded the premises of a building under construction at the Asokwa Interchange area and reported about it.

The five-storey building is reportedly owned by Nana Nkansah Boadu Ayeboafo, the Agric Nzemahene in Kumasi.

The building, located along the road from the interchange to Ahensan, had been abandoned for more than one decade.

There were rumours that it had suffered some serious defects, which had led to the project being abandoned for a long time by its owner.

Erastus and Nana Yaw said they saw some people seriously working on the house on Thursday and so they became curious and wanted to find out more about it.

They told DAILY GUIDE that they visited the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) and they were told that the assembly had not permitted work to be undertaken on the building.

According to Erastus and Nana Yaw, from the KMA they visited the construction site to find out why the house was being built without permission from the KMA.

They said to their dismay, workers at the construction site pounced on them, destroyed their gadgets and hauled them to the Asokwa Police Station.

The two journalists claimed that they were charged for unlawful invasion and other charges before they were granted bail by the police.

They disclosed that their cameras and microphone were being kept at the police station.

Meanwhile, DAILY GUIDE checks at the KMA indicated that the assembly had no knowledge about the project.

A deep-throat source at the assembly told the paper that the KMA had even written to the house owner to stop working on the facility.

