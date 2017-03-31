2 Health Centres Get Ambulances, Drugs

One of the ambulances

Two health facilities in the Manhyia North Constituency in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, received one ambulance each and drugs on Tuesday to improve healthcare delivery to patients.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Collins Owusu Amankwah, donated the drugs and the ambulances to offer immediate medical relief to patients, including accident victims within the vicinity.

The beneficiaries were the Moshie Zongo Community Health Centre and the Buokrom Health Centre, all in the constituency.

They are expected to refer critically ill patients and accident victims as quickly as possible to the Manhyia Government Hospital or the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, the MP observed.

According to him, the donation is to help save lives that can otherwise be lost as a result of delay in conveying such patients and accident victims to health facilities to receive prompt medical attention.

Hon Owusu Amankwah called on the beneficiaries to put the ambulances into good use and for the benefit of the constituents who sponsored him to parliament.

The Kumasi Metro District of Health, Dr Alberta Nyarko-Britwum, who spoke on behalf of the beneficial health centres, expressed joy for the ambulances, describing the donation as a timely intervention package.

The health director said the ambulances had come to give relief to people, especially women in labour, who visit the two health centres.

According to Dr Nyarko-Britwum, ambulances are vital to the healthcare system in the constituency, intimating that government alone cannot shoulder the responsibilities of ensuring proper healthcare delivery.

The constant neglect of medical needs at the local communities in the country, the director pointed out, had had dire consequences on the people and medical care.

She lauded the efforts of the MP, particularly those geared toward health, and appealed to him to continuously assist the health facilities in the constituency.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi