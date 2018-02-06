2 Grabbed Attempting Suicide

Two persons have been put before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly preparing to commit a crime.

They are Felix Boamah Atsu Kwame aka Razak and Tagborlo Kwame Hope, both private security men, were found with a locally manufactured pistol, two live cartridges, screw driver, a military beret, and a military belt.

They have been variously charged with preparation to commit crime, possession of firearms and carrying of offensive weapon.

They pleaded not guilty before the court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh.

The court has remanded them into prison custody to reappear on February 15.

Prosecuting, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mawunyo Nanegbe said the complainant in the matter were Police personnel with the National Patrol Department.

DSP Nanegbe said the two accused are friends and both work at a drinking spot at Lapaz in Accra.

The prosecution said on December 20, last year, at about 1230 am, the two accused were arrested by the Patrol Team during checks at Nyamekye Junction in Accra.

According to the Prosecution, a search on the two who were on a Royal motor bike with registration number M-GR17-1886 with Felix as the rider, revealed that they were in possession of the above mentioned items hidden in Felix’s jacket.

The Prosecution said two live cartridges were also found on Hope.

The Prosecution said the motorbike was impounded and the accused arrested.

During interrogation, Felix admitted the offence and said that in October 2017, he seized the pistol from two guys who were fighting at Sogakope in the Volta Region.

In the case of Hope, the prosecution said, he said he found the cartridges on the ground.

GNA