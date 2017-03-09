2 Girls Commit Suicide

Jennifer Nyarko

A final-year student of the University of Ghana, Legon, Jennifer Nyarko, has allegedly committed suicide by jumping down from a four-storey building on campus.

Jennifer Nyarko, a 24-year-old student of Agriculture and Consumer Science, allegedly committed the act at dawn yesterday at the Akuafo Hall Annex A.

The entire university campus was thrown into a state of shock and mourning with many students asking what might have caused the tragedy.

Speculations were rife that she might be a victim of broken-heart as some students rumoured that the level 400 student was having issues with her boyfriend.

Her body was discovered in the early hours of the morning on the ground by a student who said he was going for prayers and saw something suspicious on the ground.

He then raised an alarm which drew the attention of the hall porters who called the police and the ambulance service. The victim, who was an old student of St Mary’s SHS, was then rushed to the Legon Hospital but was pronounced dead.

It was coming barely two weeks after another female student of the University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi, Adwoa Agyarkwa Anyimadu-Antwi – daughter of a prominent politician – reportedly committed suicide without leaving any reason for the purported dastardly act.

Confirming the story to DAILY GUIDE, DSP Emmanuel Ofori Anokye, Legon District Police Commander, said the police received the report around 5am yesterday and rushed to the scene.

When the police got to the scene, he claimed, the deceased was lying in a pool of blood on the ground helpless, wearing a green top with a blue shirt dotted in white.

With the help of an ambulance team from the Legon Hospital and the crime experts team from the CID headquarters, the body was conveyed to the Legon Hospital where she was clinically confirmed dead.

The father of the student was seen weeping uncontrollably at the hospital after rushing to the scene on hearing the news about the death of her daughter.

Mr. Nyarko was captured on video weeping as he walked into the arms of a relative for solace. Some other family members who were also at the hospital could not hold back their tears either.

Meanwhile, some of the colleagues of the deceased person believed Jennifer might be suffering from hay fever.

According to them, days before her death, Jennifer, who even though was said to be reserved naturally, started behaving abnormally.

“She even absented herself from lectures for several days and was always confined to her room, something she hardly did,” a student said.

The students claimed even though they could have rushed her to the hospital before the arrival of the police earlier, they declined to do so since such things could tamper with the investigation of the law enforcers.

The students appealed to the school authorities to, as a matter of urgency, allocate a clinical psychologist to the various halls to assist them solve some of their challenges.

“Even though we have one psychologist in the school, this is not enough,” the students cited.

A roommate of the deceased identified only as Ethel, also told DAILY GUIDE that Jennifer, being an active member of the Presbyterian Students’ Union, returned to school from home Tuesday evening after the long weekend.

“I went out with some friends that day but when I returned to the hall that evening, I saw her speaking to someone on the phone and so I went out and could not get the chance to chat with her.”

“When I returned again that night, Jennifer was asleep and so I left her and went to bed only to wake up this morning to find her dead,” Ethel narrated.

Girl, 16, Hangs

A 16-year-old girl, Barbara Asante, has allegedly committed suicide at New Tafo in the East Akim municipality of the Eastern Region.

The lifeless body of Barbara was discovered by her mother in their kitchen Tuesday – which was a holiday for school children following the Independence Day celebration the day before – when she was not found in the house.

Sources indicated that the teenager had complained that she was seeing strange creatures trailing her, and it was believed that that compelled her to kill herself.

According to the sources, the mother said she was looking for her daughter to help her cook for the family but she couldn’t be found, adding that she (mother) decided to go to the kitchen and cook by herself when she saw the body hanging.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that the case was reported to the New Tafo police, and that investigation had commenced into it.

Meanwhile, the body has been deposited at the New Tafo Government Hospital pending post-mortem.

(lindatenyah@gmail.com)

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey & Daniel Bampoe