2 GFA Capos Victimized

Isaac Addo and Nanabanyin Eyison

Two Ghana Football Association (GFA) officials, Isaac Addo and Nanabanyin Eyison have been labeled with an allegation of sexual assault.

However, DAILY GUIDE SPORTS’ painstaking probe into the case has proven otherwise.

Addo, acting G FA scribe and his counterpart, Eyison, chairman of the Black Princesses Management Committee returned from national duty in Papua New Guinea recently only to be accused of sexual assault.

Our further checks in Papua New Guinea suggested that indeed there was an encounter with the lady in question but it was a platonic interaction and it was on a lighter note (joke).

The matter has since generated national and international argument with a well travelled expert on gender and sex related issues, who pleaded anonymity pointing out that the duo were victims of circumstances taking into account the cultural differences between the two countries.

“What most of us don’t know regarding issues like what confronts the two FA officials is that what is permissible here, for instance, complementing a lady that she looks gorgeous is not allowed in some parts of the world, especially where they went to.”

“In Ghana, it is accepted to meet a lady and even say you look sexy, but it is a different ball game somewhere, and I am sure that has accounted for this and not necessarily they assaulting her sexually, so they should fight to clear their names,” said the expert.

The two had gone on national assignment –inspection ahead of the U-20 Women’s World Cup in Papua New Guinea.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum