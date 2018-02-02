2 Gays Arrested In T’di

The police in Takoradi have arrested two men for allegedly engaging in homosexuality at Effiakuma New Site, near Takoradi in the Western Region.

The suspects are Amos Abuakwa, 23 and Percy Ansah, 18, a tertiary and secondary school students respectively, who were reportedly, caught red-handed engaging in anal sex last Wednesday afternoon.

They were apprehended by two students of Takoradi Technical University (TTU) who became suspicious after hearing an unusual noise from the room of one of the suspects – the tertiary student.

Sources had it that some students lodging in hostels in the area had been engaging in the practice with some prominent men and had been charging between GH¢100 and GH¢200.

The two gays were later handed over to the Takoradi police for further investigation and admitted the offence in their caution statements.

ASP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer, told DAILY GUIDE that on January 31, 2018 at about 1:42 pm, one Benjamin Asare, assisted by Isaac Kwame Amankrah – both students of TTU – arrested and sent to the charge office Percy Ansah and Abuakwa Amos.

She said the two reported that the suspects were caught engaging in anal sex (Sodomy) in the room of Abuakwa Amos at Effiakuma New Site, Takoradi.

She indicated that the two suspects were cautioned and sent to the hospital for examination.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi