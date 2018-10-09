2 Delta Force Suspects Arrested Over Tafo Chaos

Two members of the vigilante group, Delta Force, have been arrested Tuesday in connection with a weekend violence in which a minister of state had to run for his dear life.

Paul Atta Onyinah, 49, and Richard Yaw Brefo, 51, were picked up at Tafo Pankrono in the Ashanti Region and charged with conspiracy to commit crime and rioting.

The two in the company of others were accused of disrupting a meeting convened by the Minister of Monitoring and Evaluation Dr Anthony Akoto Osei with some constituency executives.

The Minister who is also the MP of the area was meeting constituency executives when his friends turned foes besieged the venue of the meeting breathing fire down the fear-stricken constituency executives.

The meeting ended abruptly with a good number of executives running for their dear lives.

The suspects are believed to be members of the vigilante group, Delta Force which is affiliated to the governing New Patriotic Party.

They say the MP had reneged on the promises he made to them during the campaign.

According to the leader of the group, they were promised jobs and an opportunity to live comfortable lives.

However, they alleged the MP who has since become a minister failed to give them jobs and worse still had failed to pick their calls.

On hearing the Minister was in town to meet the constituency executives, the group decided to take their pound of flesh.

They besieged the venue of the meeting and allegedly destroyed some chairs with a lot of the constituency executives running for their dear lives.

The Minister was whisked away before the group will cause any further damage. A video of the attack has since gone viral not only on traditional media but on social media too.

Dr Anthony Akoto Osei in an interview described the incident as unfortunate and accused some unnamed personalities of conspiracy against him.

Two days after the incident two of the suspects involved in the attack have been arrested

Luv FM’s Kwasi Debrah reported the police as saying the suspects will be arraigned before court.

Delta Force members chanting

Members of the Delta Force are not new to violence. Shortly after the NPP won power they attacked the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator whom they accused of not being a party member and did not play any role in bringing the NPP to power.

When their members were arrested by the police, charged and sent to court over the attack on the security coordinator, they mobilized their members, broke into the Circuit court in Kumasi, assaulted the judge and freed their members.

The suspects who escaped from justice voluntarily returned and were prosecuted, found guilty and slapped with fines. However, the Attorney General dropped the charges against the suspects who attacked the court claiming the suspects could not be located.

It remains to be seen what the outcome will be in this new arrest.

