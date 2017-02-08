2 Daylight Robbers Arrested At Teshie

Suspects Elvis Omane and Daniel Osei in police custody

The Teshie District Police Command has apprehended two suspected armed robbers who allegedly attacked a shop in broadday light and robbed the attendant of an amount of GH¢6,171.

The suspects, identified as Elvis Omane, 33, and Daniel Osei, 28, all carpenters, attacked the shop attendant and took the money together with other recharge cards at gunpoint.

Their motorbike could not move when they attempted to escape, leading to their arrest.

Briefing the media, Superintendent Peter Yembillah, said the incident occurred at about 1:30pm on Monday.

The suspects who weilding a locally manufactured pistol and dagger, attacked a telecommunication outlet at Anomato, a suburb of Teshie.

In the process, the suspects managed to rob the shop attendant of her daily sales of GH¢6,171, recharge cards and some other valuables at gunpoint.

However, luck eluded them as the motorbike they used in the robbery operation developed a fault and refused to start.

Sensing danger, the suspected armed robbers tried to escape on foot but they were given a hot chase by an irate mob.

But for the timely intervention of the police, the mob would have lynched the suspects.

The money and other items were later recovered from the suspects after they were handed over to the police by the residents.

They would be arraigned before court after police investigations.

(lindatenyah@gmail.com)

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey