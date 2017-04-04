2 CSM Cases Recorded At Bole SHS

The school’s girls’ dormitory

Two CSM cases have been recorded at Bole Senior High School in the Bole District of the Northern Region due to congestion.

Two affected students – a male and a female – were rushed to the Bole Hospital for medical attention.

Information available indicates that the Bole Senior High School has a student population of over 1,800 students.

In order to create space in the dormitories, the students normally bring out their chop boxes and hang their clothing on windows.

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE, the Headmaster of Bole Senior High School, K.K Ntoba, expressed worry about the student population and the number of dormitories in the school.

According to him, the school a week ago rushed two students who were affected with CSM to Bole District Hospital, adding, “I got alarmed about the situation and had to visit the students often at their various dormitories and really it was a scary situation.”

The headmaster called on the Bole Health Directory to intensify education on the CSM disease, cautioning his students to sleep outside in order to prevent them from getting CSM.

“I have assured the students that our watchmen will be available throughout the night and so they shouldn’t be afraid to sleep outside,” he revealed.

Mr Ntoba has appealed to the government, old students and other stakeholders to come to the aid of the school to complete a dormitory block started by the past government.

He indicated that when the uncompleted dormitory is completed, it would reduce congestion in the school “and there will be much space left to be used by the school for other activities.”

FROM Eric Kombat, Bole