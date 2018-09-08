2 Chinese Arrested For Stabbing Worker

Peter Frimpong at KATH

Two Chinese managers of a plastic recycling company at Atonsu Fabi, near Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, have been arrested for allegedly stabbing Peter Frimpong, a 19-year-old Ghanaian employee over a misunderstanding on September 4, 2018.

The suspects- Lui Zhen Zhong, 32, and Liu Wan, 34, who were apprehended after a complaint was lodged with the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) Police, are currently on police enquiry bail, assisting the police in their investigations.

A source at the Public Relations Unit of the Regional Police Command told DAILY GUIDE that the victim was rushed to KATH where he was treated and discharged.

Meanwhile, an account of the incident believed to have been authored by a brother of the victim, which is circulating on social media claimed at about 11pm on that fateful day, September 4, 2018, there was no work to be done at the company so the victim was loitering with his co-workers.

Suddenly, his Chinese bosses allegedly walked up to him and asked that he put down a pair of scissors he was holding. Workers use scissors to cut the rubbers, so there are scissors everywhere at the company.

After he put the scissors down, the managers reportedly asked him why he was sitting idle.

In the process of explaining, one of the Chinese tried to slap him, but he dodged leading the manager to fall down.

Reports said that incensed by the development, the other boss slapped Peter Frimpong and started beating him.

When the first boss got up, he grabbed a pair of scissors and stabbed him in the hand.

The victim managed to hold him, preventing him from stabbing him again in the back.

The other Ghanaian employees, who were present, purportedly did not intervene for fear of losing their jobs.

One of the suspects reportedly went for a hammer and started hitting the victim with it.

It was at that point that the victim cried to his colleagues for help for fear of being killed.

They held the suspects and rescued the victim, who managed to flee the scene and sought protection at a nearby house before he was finally taken to KATH for medical attention.

According to reports, the following day, the Chinese bosses sent GH¢500 to the victim to pay for his medical bills with a caution not to lodge a complaint with the police.

“They said if we do not collect the money and report the case to the police; they will pay money to the police to make the case a foolish one. We rejected the money and got them arrested,” the reports said.

From James Quansah, Kumasi