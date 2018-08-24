2 Caged For Robbery

Frederick Brown and Issah Dramani

Two young men who raided a home at Dome Pillar 2 in the Greater Accra Region and robbed four tenants of various items running into thousands of Ghana Cedis have been remanded in police custody.

Issah Dramani, 23-year-old scrap dealer, and 21-year-old Frederick Brown, unemployed, were dragged before an Accra Circuit Court for robbing their victims at gunpoint on July 29, 2018, at about 2 am.

Two other accomplices who were only identified as Awudu and Godwin are still on the run and efforts are being made by the police to arrest them.

The alleged robbers are said to have invaded a house where they met one Jerry Apea who had returned home from work with his girlfriend.

Armed with pistols, the four robbed the man and his girlfriend of their Samsung Note 3 mobile phones valued at GH¢1,900 and a cash sum of GH¢150.

They later hauled the two into their room where they also robbed them of an HP laptop valued at GH¢1,200, including three wrist watches, three mobile phones and a cash sum of GH¢3,000.

After the robbery, they locked the two victims in the room and got into a Navara Pickup van which they were using for their operation.

When they were about to leave the house, two other persons also arrived in a taxi. Again, at gunpoint, they robbed the two of handbags containing an iPhone 8 valued at GH¢2,500 and another iPhone 6 valued at GH¢1,500.

Issah Dramani and Frederick Brown are before the court charged with one count of conspiracy to commit crime, to wit robbery and four other counts of robbery. They both pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Their lawyer prayed the court to grant them bail, saying the two know nothing about the crime. He said Brown is a 14-year-old minor and prayed the court to release him to his parents.

He said the accused will at all times avail themselves for the trial.

The court presided over by a relieving judge Her Honour Afi Agbanu Kudormor refused the grant of bail and urged the lawyers to provide the court with Brown’s birth certificate.

She subsequently remanded the two in police custody and adjourned the matter to September 3, 2018.

The prosecution led by Inspector Samuel Ahiabor told the court that the suspects after the robbery bolted with their booty.

He said the complainants called police patrol and they went to the crime scene. The police later managed to track the accused to Dome Crossing where the accused kept two iPhones, the HP laptop, and two wrist watches belonging to three of the victims.

He told the court that Dramani and Brown were arrested in a wooden structure and they were sent to the police station.

Inspector Ahiabor added that all the complainants identified the two as being part of the four persons who robbed them.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak