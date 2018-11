The winners (in middle) with their dummy cheques

ONLINE BETTING company, betPawa, recently presented a cheque for GH¢45,952 to two of its jackpot winners.

Evans Kojo Aidoo and Gideon Boateng received GH¢ 23,536.45 and GH¢22,416.41 respectively after betting with less than GH¢5 and winning.

With its parent company in Kenya, Betpawa also operates in four other African countries including Zambia, Nigeria, Ghana and Uganda.

In Ghana, the company has been operating for only a few months.