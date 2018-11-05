2 Bank Thieves Busted At Tema

Frank Thomas, driver and Chequan Michael Mustapha

The Police in Tema have arrested two members of a robbery gang through the Close Circuit Television (CCTV).

The two suspects, Frank Thomas, driver and Chequan Michael Mustapha, reportedly attacked customers, who withdraw money from banks in Tema, especially in the Meridian area.

Information reaching DAILY GUIDE indicates that the suspects successfully trailed one Felix Teye Okunnor, a resident of Devtraco Estate at Community 25 after he withdrew money from Ecobank at Meridian Area, broke into his car and made away with an amount of Gh¢14,000.

According to reports, Felix, who kept the money under the driver’s seat, drove to Francophone, near Ghana Water Company at Community 1, Tema to buy a phone.

When he returned later, he discovered that his Toyota Tundra with registration number GT 1031-13 had been broken into.

They trailed Felix to phone shop in Toyota Corolla car with registration number GX 2329-18 and stole the money.

Their conduct was captured on CCTV camera.

Fortunately, on November 2, 2018 at about 11am, the silver Toyota Corolla was spotted at the meridian area with two people on board.

The police quickly arrested the two persons and transported them to the Tema Regional Police Command for further investigations.

A search conducted revealed several clothes and shoes in the boot of the car and talismans on the suspects said to be used for protection.

Further search at their residence at Kotobabi Number Two by police led to the arrest of 11 Nigerians in the same apartment.

Eleven laptops, eight mobile phones, four pen drives and cash of GH¢2,000 were retrieved from them by the police.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema