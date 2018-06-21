1D1F: 19 Factories Ready – John Kumah

One District One Factory

Nineteen factories have been completed under the One District-One Factory (1D-1F) policy, John Kumah, Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP), John Kumah, has said.

According to him, the 19th factory has just been commissioned at Asutsuare in the Shai Osuduku District of the Greater Accra Region.

“We have 19 completed and commissioned factories under the 1D-1F. I, John Kumah, was present during the commissioning of the 19th factory at Asutuare and I have photos and videos to show you”, he told Citi TV.

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by Nana Addo Dankwa Aufo-Addo promised ahead of the 2016 presidential and parliamentary elections to build a factory in each of the 217 districts across the country.

The programme is part of the Akufo-Addo-led administration’s efforts at reducing unemployment in the country.

But the main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the government of failing to fulfil that campaign promise.

-Classfmonline