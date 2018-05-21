Let’s Encourage Sponsor- Nyantakyi

Kwesi Nyantakyi

Ghana Football president, Kwesi Nyantakyi has appealed passionately to the football fraternity to speak well of the game in order to encourage potential sponsors.

The FA boss pointed out during the unveiling of the Zylofon Cash Ghana Premier League that such act has the potential of discouraging members of the corporate world from throwing financial support behind football in the country.

“Let’s encourage sponsors, we are not saying don’t criticise the game. If there are genuine concerns, why not? Constructive criticism is welcome.

“Until recently, clubs struggled for sponsorship, due to derogatory remarks about football, but the situation is different now,” said the FA boss.

He mentioned that painting the league black could scare potential sponsors.

It has emerged that some members attempted to convince Nana Appiah Mensah, CEO of Zylofon Media, title sponsor of the Ghana Premiere league to truncate the deal.

The Zylon Media chief admitted that some persons approached him in that regard but said his outfit’s had done due diligence, hence the five-year undisclosed renewable deal.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum