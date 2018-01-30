192 Naval Recruits Pass Out

About 192 recruits of the Ghana Navy, including 48 females, admitted to undergo training in Basic Naval Training and Standard Military Training, passed out in July last year.

At a colourful parade held at Nutekpor, near Sogakope in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region over the weekend to charge the young military personnel, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Akoto Bonsu (rtd), former Commandant of the Military Academy and Training School, advised young military personnel to be professional in the discharge of their duties.

He urged them not to engage in unauthorized activities and refrain from molesting innocent civilians.

“As young military personnel, there is the temptation for you to engage in unauthorised activities, but you must know that unless you are under clear orders from higher authority, you must have no business with issues like debt collection, illegal mining and land guard operations,” he admonished them.

Rear Admiral Bonsu, who was also the Reviewing Officer for the passing out parade, urged them not to allow the exigencies of life to affect their physical fitness.

On July 28, 2017, about 216 civilians enlisted into the Ghana Armed Forces, reported at the Navy training command to undergo training.

In the course of the transformation, two of the recruits were released for misconduct. Sixteen were withdrawn on medical grounds and the engagement of four terminated.

The recruits, christened ‘Batch 80,’ were schooled in a number of disciplines.

Recruit Adzraku Courage Bright emerged the best in Drill and overall Best Recruit.

Recruit Anokyewaa Vivian emerged the Best in Academics.

The other awards were Special and the Wheel awards presented to Recruits Lantam Lewis and Karikari Godwin respectively.

Some of the dignitaries present at the ceremony were Lieutenant Commander Justice McCarthy Kuffour, the Commanding Officer, Naval Recruit Training School; Kobla Mensah Woyome, Member of Parliament for South Tongu Constituency; Emmanuel Louis Agamah, the District Chief Executive, South Tongu, among others.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey

(lindatenyah@gmail.com)