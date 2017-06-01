19-yr Old Student Kills Classmate With Drawing Board IN C/R

A 19-year-old pupil of the Agona East District Assembly (AEDA) Government School in Agona Kenyankor in the Central region is on the run after allegedly killing a classmate with a drawing board.

James Adjei hit his classmate, Richard Larbie with a drawing board after the latter was seen teasing the former for scoring Zero (0) mark in a class exercise.

Speaking to Starr News’ Central regional Correspondent Kwaku Baah-Acheamfour, the headmaster of the school, Kwesi Hezekiah indicated that the deceased after the class teacher had given the students the exercise, teased that there would certainly be one of his classmates who would score zero in the exercise.

He explained that the ‘prophecy’ of the deceased came to pass when Adjei scored zero after the exercise was marked by the teacher.

“Incidentally, after the teacher marked the exercise, Adjei scored zero, the deceased then repeated his statement that he knew someone would score zero and that has come to pass…Adjei got offended, picked a drawing board and hit the deceased in his left rib,” the headmaster narrated.

Larbie fell unconscious and was rushed to the nearest CHPS compound where he was transferred to Duakwa Salvation Army Clinic but unfortunately passed on as the doctor tried to revive him.

He added that the Police in Agona Duakwa was informed about the incident and investigation is ongoing.

Reacting to the incident, the father of the deceased, Samuel Ewusi told Starr News’ Kwaku Baah-Acheamfour that the family is devastated by the news of their son’s death.

He added that the family is awaiting the body for burial.

The father also confirmed that the same suspect is also wanted by the family for impregnating the sister of the deceased who is 18-years-old.

The suspect is currently on the run.

