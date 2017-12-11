Hackman Owusu Agyeman

Hackman Owusu Agyeman, Chairman COCOA Board of Directors joined others yesterday afternoon to shower praises on Madam Amma Busia, a former Council of State member during a ceremony to mark her 81st birthday at her Abelenkpe residence in Accra.

Hackman, a former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Interior and Works and Housing, described Madam Amma Busia as a woman who is always there to serve the interest of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and over the years she has put her residence at the service of the party.

“She has always said that this is not her house but the NPP’s. We have met here for 17 times to resolve issues about the party,” he said.

He said both President Akufo-Addo and former President John Agyekum Kufuor would say similar good things about Amma Busia in whose residence “we sometimes met at late as 2am to deal with issues about the party when they come up as it is normal with any human institution.”

Continuing he said “I pray we come to mark her ninetieth and hundred birthday. I pray that God grant us this wish.”

Although she had earlier described yesterday’s occasion as a marking of her birthday to be characterized by thanksgiving to God for keeping her this far, the function turned out to be a full-fledged party celebration with very important dignitaries turning up to grace it.

She could no longer restrict it to a low key occasion with the number of well wishers showing up to pray for her and wish her well in the coming years, the goodwill overwhelming her.

The Second Lady, Hajia Samira Bawumia was there to join the celebration and when she and the host were locked up in a hug, the spectacle was one which attracted all eyes at the residence with cameramen capturing the scene with relish.

The host looked splendid in her white dress during the occasion which was, as she wanted it, interspersed with a long session of prayers by a clergyman.

By A.R. Gomda