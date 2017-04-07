17 Deputy Ministers Approved By Parliament

Patricia Appiagyei

Seventeen deputy ministers-designate were approved by parliament yesterday, paving the way for them to be sworn-in by the president.

The deputy ministers-designate who were approved by consensus are Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, Member of Parliament (MP) for Tempane, Deputy-minister designate of Attorney-General; Godfred Yeboah Dame, Deputy-minister for Attorney-General; Kwabena Owusu-Aduomi, MP for Ejisu, Deputy minister-designate for Roads and Highways; Osei Bonsu Amoah, MP for Akwapim South, Deputy minister-designate for Local Government and Rural Development; Patricia Appiagyei, MP for Asokwa, Deputy Minister-designate for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation; Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, MP for Tema East, Deputy Minister-designate for Transport; Barbara Asher Ayisi, MP for Cape Coast North, Deputy minister-designate for Education and Perry Kwabla Curtis Okudzeto, Deputy minister-designate for Information.

The rest are Benito Owusu-Bio, MP for Atwima Nwabiagya North, Deputy Minister-designate for Lands and Natural Resources; Anthony N-yoh P.A. Karbo, MP for Lawra, Deputy minister-designate for Roads and Highways; Kingsley Aboagye-Gyedu, MP Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai, Deputy minister-designate for Health; Kwaku Agyenim Boateng, MP for Berekum West, Deputy minister-designate for Railways Development; Michael Yaw Gyato, MP for Krachi East, Deputy minister-designate for Water Resources and Sanitation; Kwabena Darko-Mensah, MP for Takoradi, Deputy minister-designate for Aviation; Mohammed Habibu Tijani, MP for Yendi, Deputy minister-designate for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration; George Nenyi Andah, MP for Awutu Senya West, Deputy minister-designate for Communications and Robert Ahomka-Lindsay, Deputy minister-designate for Trade and Industry.

MPs from both sides, who approved their nominations, did not doubt the competence of the nominees and expressed the hope that they would live up to expectations.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Effutu, Alex Afenyo-Markin, said he was highly pleased with the appointments of the two deputy Attorneys-General, stressing that they were highly qualified to deputise the substantive Attorney-General.

He said both deputies are also strong advocates for human rights and would ensure that human rights of Ghanaians are protected.

According to him, Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, his mate at the law school, is an intelligent lawyer, who has lived most part of his life in the northern part of the country fighting for rights of the poor and the underprivileged.

He said Godfred Dame is also a brilliant lawyer and was also on point in demystifying the creation of the Special Prosecutor’s Office by the president.

He said Godfred Dame’s explanation that the Special Prosecutor would be truly independent and would discharge his or her duties without fear or favour as prescribed by the Act creating is very apt.

He expressed the hope the two deputy Attorneys-General would work diligently to ensure that the policies and objectives of the NPP government under Nana Akufo-Addo were achieved.

The NDC MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, praised the deputy minister-designate for Education for her rich experience as a former teacher at Wesley Girls’ High School in Cape Coast, which he believed would be used to impact on teaching and learning in the less endowed schools in the country.

The NDC MP for Biakoye, Kwadwo Nyanpon Aboagye, also touted the credentials of the deputy minister-designate for Roads and Highways, saying that the nominee as an engineer has a wealth of knowledge in the ministry he has been assigned.

The majority leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, noted that all the nominees acquitted themselves very well at their vetting and said the wealth of knowledge of the deputy minister-designate for Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio, who has served on the Committee of Lands and Natural Resources for more than 12 years, would definitely impact the policies at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

Meanwhile, seven more deputy ministers-designate were vetted yesterday by the Appointments Committee.

They were Patrick Boamah, MP for Okaikwei Central, Deputy minister-designate for Sanitation and Water Resources; Dr Sagre Bambangi, MP for Walewale, Deputy minister-designate for Food and Agriculture; Major Derek Oduro (rtd), MP for Nkoranza North, Deputy minister-designate for Defence; George Oduro, MP for New Edubiase, Deputy minister-designate for Food and Agriculture; Charles Owiredu, Deputy minister-designate for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration; Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, MP for Ofoase/Ayirebi, Deputy minister-designate for Information and Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah Agyei, MP for Akwapim North, Deputy minister-designate for Information.

By Thomas Fosu Jnr