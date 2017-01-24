1,600 Health Cases Reported At Asantehemaa’s Burial

Dr Lydia Gyan Kesewaa (middle) with some of the Ghana Medical Association team at the Manhyia Palace

Close to 1,600 health cases were recorded at the Manhyia Palace.

The cases, some of which were severe, were recorded within four days.

Dr Albert Biritwum made the disclosure on radio in Kumasi.

This was during the burial of the late Asantehemaa, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II. She was laid in state for four days.

Dr Biritwum disclosed that the large number of people who thronged the venue to witness the funeral rites accounted for the health issues.

He stated that some of the people collapsed due to excessive heat at the place, whilst others also sustained injuries at the venue.

The patients were treated and discharged at the venue, whilst the major ones were taken to the hospital for thorough treatment.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr & Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi