16 Vie For CAL Bank Super Cup

Yaw Ampofo Ankrah(L) and Siabi

The headline sponsor of the Ghana Beach Soccer league, CAL Bank is set to unveil the maiden edition of the Beach Soccer Super Cup.

The tournament which is billed to take place in November will be played over the course of three weekends with Accra and Takoradi confirmed as the host cities.

According to Beach Soccer Coordinator, Nana Poku Amankwah, a total of 16 teams will participate in the tournament.

In a bid to boost the growth of the game, Juvenile Beach Soccer teams from selected schools would also play curtain raisers for the first time.

The Western, Volta, Greater Accra regions would present 6 teams each with Central Region chipping in the remaining 4 teams to chase for honours.

The CAL Bank tournament forms part of long term plans by the wholly Ghanaian owned Bank to reignite the game of beach soccer in the country.

The head of Marketing at CAL Bank, Kofi Siabi, has indicated that the financial institution remains resolutely behind the development and promotion of emerging sports such as the beach soccer which has been supported by CAL Bank since 2011.

He confirmed that a media launch would be held to furnish all stakeholders with full details of CAL Bank’s sponsorship package.

This new development is a massive boost to the sport in Ghana following a series of setbacks including missing out on Egypt 2018 slated for Sharm El Sheikh in December.

Ghana will not present a team at the next Beach Soccer AFCON due to the inability of the disbanded GFA to meet a CAF deadline for the Black Sharks participation back in April.

The Sharks are currently ranked 9th in Africa by CAF and 69th by FIFA.