1500 People Displaced By Floods

Salaga floods

Over 500 households and 1500 persons have been affected by floods that hit Salaga in the East Gonja district of the Northern Region over the weekend following a heavy downpour.



The rain also eroded part of the Salaga-Kpandai road completely cutting off motorists plying that route.



District Chief Executive (DCE) of Salaga, Mohammed Tamimu said he and officers from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) are gathering relief items to be given to the affected residents.



This incident is coming on the back of similar floods that hit parts of the Northern Region including the Tamale metropolis.



Narrating the incident to Jonas Ofori-Yeboah on 12Live on Class91.3FM on Monday, 7 August, 2017, Mr Tamimu said: “The heavy downpour we had was on Saturday night and it fell for over 10 hours leading to serious floods in Salaga town and some villages. As we speak, over 500 households are affected and over 1,526 individuals are displaced.”



“Currently, individuals are living with their relatives because their homes are demolished and the worst part of it is that the Salaga-Kpandai road is cut off. At the moment, people cannot go to Kpandai and Kpandai people cannot go to Salaga. That is the state which we are in. The rains have affected Bimbilla-Salaga road too. The MP has flown from Accra to Salaga and we are doing further assessment of the situation.”



Asked what they were doing to help the victims, Mr Tamimu said: “The MP has come with second-hand clothing and we are mobilising some relief items from the assembly level for the victims.”

-Classfmonline