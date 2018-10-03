15 DPSI Students Qualify For National Spelling Bee Competition

FIFTEEN BRILLIANT students of Delhi Public School International (DPSI) have qualified to participate in the next edition of the Ghana National Spelling Bee Competition.

The qualified students who were part of a total of 45 students from DPSI and Angel School, who competed at the Tema Level, are 12-years-old, Raj Thakwani who is a Class VIII pupil; 13-years-old Naimah Agbenoto also a class VIII pupil; 11-years-old and Class 7 pupil Akshaya Lakshika; Kwabena Adu-Darko Asare , aged 13, and in class VIII; Tumi Darko Asare, aged 10, class VII

The rest are Casey Lois Quao, aged 10, class VI; Hawa Tijani-Amin, aged 11, class VII; John Obasehi, aged 12, class VII; Paul Obaseki, aged 9, class five; Nyasa Ndobo, aged 8, class III; Jeremy Baffour Agyei, aged 9 and class IV; Nadom Darko Asare aged 7, class II and Neil Ghanguky, aged 9, class VI.

The national competition is scheduled to take place on February 2, 2019.

The headmaster of DPSI Ghana, David Raj was elated about the performances of his students and expressed the hope that they will move on to make the Tema-based School proud in the 2019 edition.

The 2018 edition held in February saw a 12-year-old first-time contestant from the Ashanti Regional capital Kumasi, rose above 196 others to emerge as the overall winner at the competition held at the Accra Digital Center.

The winner, Shifa Amankwah-Gabbey from Nagie’s Angels Educational Centre burst into tears upon the realisation she had correctly spelt the championship word, ‘Wamara’ to win the competition on her first attempt.

The 2018 competition was the 11th edition of the spelling bee and it was organised by the Young Educators Foundation, a Non-governmental Organisation (NGO).

The winner for the year is to represent Ghana at the International Scripps Spelling Bee Competition to be held in Washington DC, United States of America.

About DPSI Ghana

DPSI Ghana was founded in September 2010 by renowned Indian industrialist and philanthropist, Mukesh Thakwani, under the aegis of Delhi Public School – a chain of schools all around the globe known for its holistic education.

Mr Thakwani’s mission has always been to champion the cause of education in the West African sub-region, by providing a world-class educational system

DPS International, Ghana is affiliated to the University of Cambridge International Examinations and the Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi (CBSE).