Murder At Achimota

The Tesano police have begun investigations into circumstances that led to the murder of a taxi driver at Achimota, a suburb of Accra.

The body of the deceased, yet to be identified and suspected to be about 35 years old, was discovered hanging on a tree, with his legs touching the ground on the Achimota side of the NI Highway Wednesday morning.

It is believed that the man might have been assassinated before he was hanged on the tree to avoid suspicion.

Police reports indicate that the cabbie was murdered and not a suicide case.

DSP Edward Tetteh, Tesano District police commander who led a team of personnel to the scene, told DAILY GUIDE that the police suspect a foil play.

He said, “It is not a normal hanging. We suspect he was murdered and later hanged on the tree.”

He explained that the rope found around the neck of the deceased person was too light and when the neck was carefully inspected, no marks were discovered.

Mr Tetteh continued that while the legs of the deceased were on the ground, he was neither foaming nor his tongue protruding as in some suicide cases.

“The tree he is hanging on too is also too small to be used for suicide,” he added.

When discovered, the deceased was wearing a yellow polo shirt and blue jeans while his mobile phone was also in his pocket.

The commander said the police received information about the incident around 6:30 am from some passersby who spotted the body hanging on the tree.

Initial investigations conducted, he said, had established that the victim was a taxi driver in the Achimota area and the police were still making efforts to contact his family.

The body has since been deposited at the Police Hospital for preservation.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey

