14 Journalists Trained On Reproductive Health

The participants in group photograph after the opening session

Fourteen female journalists from nine African countries have taken part in the 2017 edition of the Populations Reference Bureau (PRB) Women’s Edition Africa Programme in Kampala, Uganda.

The five-day event brought together experienced female journalists in the health sector (editors, journalists and producers) to learn and share knowledge and experiences on issues of reproductive health and population in developing countries, particularly Africa.

The women, selected from Ghana, Benin, Malawi, Nigeria, Kenya, Zambia, Rwanda, Uganda and Tanzania after a rigorous process were taken through very pertinent topics on reproductive health, including anatomy of reproduction, family planning and its implications and how that affects the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

They were also introduced to projects that are making modern family planning methods accessible, especially to rural women through field visits and experience sharing with the project implementers.

The issue of gender-based violence (GBV) was also highlighted in the training, with participants equipped with new information and what organisations are doing through faith-based institutions to address the issue of GBV.

Participants also have the unique opportunity to be part of an international network of leading women journalists interested in women’s health and development after this edition.

Women’s Edition-Africa is funded by the Population Reference Bureau, a non-profit, non-governmental organisation based in Washington that provides information about population, health and the environment around the world.

From Jamila Akweley Okertchiri, Kampala, Uganda