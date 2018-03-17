130 Suspected Criminals Busted

Simon Nii Baah aka Shaanu, was nabbed yesterday as he was trying to escape with a bag he had purportedly snatched from a British tourist.

The suspect, 29 years old, is a fisherman at Oshiyie, and was arrested for allegedly snatching a bag at McKenzie Beach, Kokrobitey, in Accra.

In a related development, 129 other suspected criminals had also been arrested at Kaneshie, Nima, Madina and Weija for their alleged involvement in a number of organized crimes at Kokrobitey and its environs.

The suspects, who are said to be between the ages of 18 and 47 years, according to the Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Efia Tenge.

She said that the Kaneshie Divisional police embarked on a similar swoop at various places in the Accra metropolis where the suspects had been operating from.

“A total of 29 male suspects were apprehended in the swoop and twelve motorbikes were also seized,” according to the PRO.

ASP Tenge disclosed that among those arrested, two of them were found in possession of a large quantity of dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp (wee) and three pairs of scissors.

They have been identified as Kwaku Stephen, 21 years of age and Mohazu Alhassan, 47.

At the Nima Divisional Command, ASP Tenge said 17 suspected criminals were busted.

The Madina Divisional police embarked on the exercise in areas like Taifa Burkina and surrounding areas and apprehended 24 suspected criminals at a drinking spot.

A substance known in local parlance as hashish was found on the.

Finally, the Weija Divisional police also conducted their operation yesterday and ended with the arrest of 66 suspects in their various hideouts.

A number of mobile phones, and dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, were also found on some of the suspects.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey