130 Doctors Cleared For KATH

The Ministry of Finance has completed the financial clearance of 130 house officers to start work at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

Barring any last minute hitch, the fresh medical doctors will resume work at KATH, beginning from this upcoming weekend, CEO of KATH has announced.

Dr Oheneba Owusu-Danso stated that KATH’s management is, indeed, elated that the house officers are eventually about to fill the gap at the hospital.

He was speaking in an interview with DAILY GUIDE during the 2017 annual two-day mid-week performance review workshop on Tuesday.

About 150 house officers who had completed their one-year stay at KATH left the hospital some weeks ago, creating some challenges for the hospital.

Doctors who were supposed to fill the gap that their exit had created could not do so on time due to delay in their financial clearance by the Finance Ministry.

Dr Owusu-Danso admitted that the delay in the financial clearance of the house fresh 130 officers created a gap in the hospital for some few days.

He, however, disclosed that in the face of the challenge, management quickly engaged some senior doctors to hold the fort to help save lives at KATH.

Dr Owusu-Danso stated that KATH continued to offer normal services for patients who visited the facility on a daily basis even when the 150 house officers had left.

He underscored that the hospital would not face any deficit again in the area of medical doctors, now that the 130 house officers are coming.

