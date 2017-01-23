13 Pick Council Of State Forms In UE

Rt. Rev. Dr Jacob Kofi Ayeebo

A total of 13 persons across the Upper East Region, have so far picked nomination forms from the Electoral Commission in Bolgatanga, to contest this year’s Council of State elections to be held on February 9, 2017.

Even though the Deputy Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, Oscar Baah Ampemah insisted on not disclosing the names till the persons finally file their nomination by the close of work on January 26, he hinted that, of the 13 persons, the youngest is 34 years old and the oldest is 71 years old.

It is not clear if the current elected representative of the region, Rt. Rev. Dr Jacob Kofi Ayeebo will be contesting again or not.

In accordance with regulations set by the Electoral Commission, and with the backing of article 51 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, the Commission has marked February 9, 2017 as the day for the election of a Council of State member to represent the Upper East Region.

For the purpose of education; article 89 under Chapter 9 of the 1992 Constitution, provides for the existence of the Council of State to advise the President of the Republic of Ghana in the performance of his or her functions.

A total of 10 members of the Council of State shall be elected to represent each of the 10 regions of Ghana by an Electoral College made up of 2 persons from the various districts in region, nominated by the District Assembly.

In the case of the Upper East Region, a total of 26 voters, made up of 2 people from the 13 districts, will participate in the process to select one person to represent the region on the Council of State for a 4 year term.

Apart from this number, there is also a group of 11 persons appointed by the President to serve as members of the Council of State. Then there is another group also to be appointed by the President, but this time, in consultation with Parliament to serve on the Council of State.

It is not clear if all the 13 persons who have picked up nomination forms will submit them to the Commission by the January 26 deadline.

However, Daily Guide has gathered that, intensive arrangements were underway in the various districts to get persons who sympathise with the ruling government to select a Regional representative who also sympathises with the ruling government for the position. This seems to happen anytime there is a new government in power.

From: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bolgatanga