13 Persons Pick Forms For Council Of State Election In Upper East

Paramount Chief of the Talensi Traditional Area,Tongo Rana, Kubilsong Nalebegtan

A total of 13 persons across the Upper East Region have so far picked up nomination forms from the Electoral Commission office in Bolgatanga, to contest this year’s Council of State elections to be held on February 9, 2017.

Even though the Deputy Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, Oscar Ampem-Baah insisted on keeping the name till these persons finally file their nomination by the close of work on January 26, he hinted that, of the 13 persons, the youngest is 34 years old and the oldest is 71 years old. However, Daily Guide has learnt that the Paramount Chief of the Talensi Traditional Area, Tong-Rana, Kubilsong Nalebegtan is among this number.

Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bolgatanga