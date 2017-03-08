13 Patients Get VOodafone Support

Vodafone Ghana Foundation has cleared the bills of 13 patients at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH).

The charitable arm of Vodafone Ghana presented an amount of GH¢32,000 to the management of the hospital to disburse the medical bills of the patients who otherwise could not afford their cost of treatment.

The beneficiary patients were from the national reconstruction, plastic surgery and burns centre and the maternity wards of the hospital who had stayed in the hospital for two weeks to one month after receiving treatments.

Some of them owed as much as GH¢110.

This year, the foundation has targeted 300 patients across five regions in Ghana to benefit from its charity.

According to Ebenezer Amankwah, Head of Corporate Communication, Vodafone Ghana, the foundation has been undertaking such projects for the past four years on St Valentine’s Day or during Christmas.

He, however, added that as part of Ghana’s 60th anniversary, the foundation has decided to use the month of March as a platform to support patients who cannot afford their cost of treatment.

Mr Amankwah said, “Apart from Korle-Bu we do this in 37 Hospital in Accra, Volta Regional General Hospital, Eastern Regional General Hospital and in Central Region as well. The hospitals are scattered across some of the key regions in this country”.

“As a company, there a lot of deliverables we are about to roll out which will fall under our big umbrella of ‘supernet’. We intend to bring comfort to our customers this 60 years of independence. Aside that, this is also part of the things we are doing; all in the streamline of celebrating the 60 years of this country’s independence,” he said.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Mustapha Salifu, stated that the amount of money the foundation had donated was likely to increase since they were still considering other patients who were in need of such assistance.

Mariam Arhin, one of the beneficiaries of the donation, expressed their profound gratitude to Vodafone Foundation for the deed done them.

By Abigail Owiredu-Boateng