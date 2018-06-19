13 Guinness Consumers Get Land

Some of the lucky winners display their dummy prizes

Guinness Ghana has rewarded 13 lucky consumers with free plots of land in the ongoing national consumer promotion dubbed, ‘Win a Piece of Ghana.’

This includes the presentation of land to three new winners recently.

The lucky customers are Roland Offeh from Kasoa, David Mba Ayaab from Zebilla in the Upper East Region and Robert Wilberforce Cofie from Sekondi in the Western Region.

At a short ceremony in Accra, Rita Agyeiwaa Rockson, Communications and Employee Engagement Manager at Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited (GGBL), said the promotion forms part of Guinness’ efforts to give loyal consumers a taste of independence by owning a plot of land, their very own piece of Ghana.

She explained that the promotion is one of the brand’s way of celebrating independence with Ghanaians and to show appreciation to its consumers for their years of loyalty.

One of the winners, Robert Wilberforce Cofie, a pensioner from Sekondi, commended Guinness for bringing up campaigns that promote the independence of people.

“I can’t believe that I now own a plot of land. I am so grateful to Guinness for this life-changing prize.”

The ‘Win a Piece of Ghana’ promotion, which was launched on 1st March 2018, seeks to reward 16 loyal and lucky Guinness drinkers over a period of 16 weeks with plots of land in Appolonia City.

So far, 13 plots of land have been won by consumers with three more to go in addition to thousands of cedi infree airtime and data.

Guinness drinkers should look out for the limited edition Ghanaian bottle in bars and in stores, and SMS the code under the crown to 2125 to stand a chance of winning a plot of land.

The promotion is only open to people over 18 years of age.