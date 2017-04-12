13 Delta Force Members Granted Bail

The 13 members of Delta Force who assaulted the Ashanti regional security coordinator last month have been granted bail.

Each accused person is to post a bail bond of GHS10,0000 with two sureties resident in Kumasi. A passport picture of the surety should also be provided to the court.

The accused persons are also to report to the investigating officer everyday.

The trial judge, Justice Obiri also ordered that the accused persons remain in prison custody until the bail conditions are satisfied.

The 13 were arrested last month after they stormed the offices of the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator, George Agyei, to physically chase him out of office.

They had expressed misgivings about Mr Agyei’s appointment and asked the President to select a new person because he did not make any contributions to the party during the 2016 general elections.

They sent a petition to the Regional Minister and other senior NPP figures hoping Mr Agyei’s appointment would be rescinded.

When that did not happen and they noticed that the newly appointed security capo had started work, and believing that persuasion had failed, the NPP group escalated their opposition with force.

But they were arrested and charged with assault and other offences.

They were granted bail by the police but a Circuit Court ordered back into prison custody, prompting a bail application by their lawyers at the High Court.

The High Court granted the application at a hearing Tuesday.

Counsel for the accused, Matthew Appiah told Nhyira FM’s Kofi Asante Enim that his clients are innocent.

He said the prosecution has no evidence to prove that his clients perpetrated the crimes they are being accused of.

-Myjoyonline