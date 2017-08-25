1,250 Cops For NPP Confab

DCOP Ampah Bennin addressing the media.

The Ghana Police Service and other security agencies have deployed 1,250 security personnel for the National Delegates Conference of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) being held in Cape Coast, the central regional capital.

The Central Region Police Commander, DCOP David Neenyi Ampah Bennin, disclosed that the security personnel have been drawn from the Ghana Police Service, Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Prison Service, as well as other security agencies in the country.

Addressing media personnel in Cape Coast, he said the security personnel would protect delegates in areas such as Holy Child School, Adisadel Collage, among others.

DCOP Ampah Bennin stated that security in some hotels such as Elmina Beach Resort and Coconut Groove hotel would be boosted to protect all occupants.

He hinted that some major roads leading to the campus of the University of Cape Coast would be blocked by the police to ensure a successful programme.

To buttress his point, he said vehicles from Takoradi to Accra have to follow the diversion signs at the West Gate of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) through the road in front of St. Agustine’s College, while those from Accra to Takoradi should follow the diversion signs from the Pedu Junction to the road in front of the Robert Mensah Stadium.

Delegates to the conference, he explained, would be using the Central gate and that students and residents within the university community would be restricted to using only the West gate as exit point.

DCOP Ampah Bennin also disclosed that the police would introduce metal scanners at the gate to screen individuals who would make it to the conference.

He said people without accreditation would not be allowed entry into the premises.

From Joseph Annan, Cape Coast

