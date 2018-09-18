125 Newly Qualified Doctors Inducted

The newly qualified doctors being inducted

The Medical & Dental Council has inducted 125 medical and dental practitioners after passing the council’s examination recently.

The newly qualified doctors, who will be starting their housemanship, were from the University of Cape Coast, School of Medical Sciences and the University of Development Studies, School of Medicine and Health Sciences, Tamale.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Minister of Health, Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu, disclosed that the 125 newly qualified doctors will augment the current strength of about 6,459 doctors and dentists serving in various parts of the country.

Touching on the attitude and conducts of healthcare professionals in the country, he pointed out that the society rightly expects a correspondingly high standard of professionalism and conduct.

“Regrettably, often the allure of specialised knowledge and success, if not properly managed, tend to result in bloated egos or inconsiderate conduct and may make one lose his humanity being the capacity to care,” Mr. Aboagye Gyedu stated.

He lauded the council’s initiative of developing the scope of practice for all grades of practitioners in order to clarify what the various categories of practitioners can do or cannot do.

“This will help make practitioners more accountable professionally and help the council to better regulate their practice in our collective interest,” he added.

Mr. Aboagye Gyedu also revealed that his ministry has established the quality management unit to ensure that Ghanaians receive the best healthcare services irrespective of their geographical location.

“We now have a codified condition of services and special incentives for deprived districts as integral part of it,” he added.

The Board Chairman of the Medical & Dental Council, Prof. Paul K. Nyame, urged the newly inducted doctors to maintain utmost respect for human life and not to use the medical knowledge to support groups that torture other humans or destroy human life for ideological or religious reasons.

“Whatever is disrespectful to other doctors or undermines their standings must also be avoided,” he stated.

The Medical Director of the Police Hospital, DCOP Dr Marian Tetteh Koblah, advised the doctors to always remember to respect their patients and not maltreat them in the worst state.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey