125 Artistes To Perform @ AFRIMA Awards

Becca and Sarkodie

Over 125 artistes from the African continent and other parts of the world are billed to participate in the AFRIMA awards which will take place from November 21 to 24.

The organisers disclosed that the 125 artistes coming for AFRIMA will be accompanied by the managers and dancers, adding that the African Union (AU) has also sent a 24-man delegation to attend the event while local and international media will also be present to cover the entire event.

The Vice Chairman of the National Planning Committee for All African Music Awards (AFRIMA), Nana Anim, in an interview with Happy FM, said, “We are expecting over a thousand foreigners in the country all because of AFRIMA; so just imagine the monies Ghana will get from hosting the event.

The taxi drivers, hotels, food vendors and others will all benefit and above all, it will boost the tourism sector and that will make the country to generate more revenue.”

Activities scheduled to precede the main awards ceremony include the AFRIMA welcome soiree; Africa music business summit; AFRIMA music village; media interviews/meet & greet and a tour of the historic Elmina Castle in Ghana.

Among Ghanaian artistes nominated in various categories at this year’s AFRIMA are Kidi, Kuami Eugene, King Promise, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Efya, Ebony, Joe Mettle and Becca.

Democratic Republic of Congo-born international recording artiste and rapper, Maître Gims, and South Africa’s fast rising songstress and songwriter, Shekhinah, received seven nominations each to emerge highest nominated artistes for the fifth edition of AFRIMA.

Closely following the top contenders are Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz and Ethiopia’s Betty G, who each earned six nominations; while Simi (Nigeria) and Nasty C (South Africa) got five nominations each.

AFRIMA is to reward and celebrate musical works, talents and creativity around the African continent while promoting the African cultural heritage. The four-day event, according to the event organisers, is packed with various activities about the creative arts.

This is the first time Ghana is organising the prestigious event.