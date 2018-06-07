12: 7-Member C’tee To Probe GFA Rot

Parliament of Ghana

Parliament has constituted a special committee to investigate allegations of corruption against the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and some football officials.

“So far as a matter concerns a public or national interest in Ghana, Parliament can investigate that matter”, Speaker of Parliament Professor Mike Oquaye said in parliament after calls for a probe into the development on Thursday 7 June 2018.

The country has been thrown into a state of shock after the release of a a documentary by undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger Eye PI team.

President of the GFA, Kwesi Nyantakyi, has been indicted in the documentary together with several other GFA officials.

National Democratic Congress (NDC) legislator Sampson Ahi raised the matter on the floor of the House on Thursday. He was supported by Minority Chief Whip Muntaka Mubarak who said the development presents an opportunity to investigate and purge the GFA.

Prof Oquaye said: “Since no person or institution can assume immunity from parliamentary investigation, I would ask that we form a special committee right now”

“We all agree we are fighting corruption and Parliament should be the authority that is most interested in view of it being a representative body of the entire people of Ghana”.

A seven-member committee has been suggested to deal with the matter.

