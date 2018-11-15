115 Arrested In Police Swoop At Kwabenya

The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested 115 suspects in two separate operations at Kwabenya and Nungua – both in the Greater Accra Region.

On November 6, the police under the supervision of Deputy Regional Commander, DCOP Kwaku Boadu-Peprah, upon intelligence gathered, raided two separate houses at Kwabenya; a one-storey six-bedroom structure and a two-bedroom apartment.

The operation resulted in the arrest of 73 foreigners who were suspected to be engaged in cyber fraud.

In their possession were 90 laptops, five passports and mobile phones that the police believed were used for their illegal activities.

Elsewhere the police on Tuesday, November 13, 2018, also raided a one-storey house at Nungua Beach believed to be a prostitution den for persons who engage in prostitution and other immoral acts.

During the operation, some 42 suspected criminals made up of 22 females and 20 males were arrested.

Upon interrogation, it was discovered that the suspects were made up of 22 Ghanaians and 20 non-Ghanaians.

The suspects were also believed to be engaged in criminal activities such as phone-snatching and pick-pocketing along the Nungua beach.

Items found at the hideout included parcels of green substances suspected to be Indian hemp, bottles of hard liquor and packs of cigarette.

In an interview, the Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, ASP Afia Tenge, explained that the operations were part of measures adopted by the police to “frustrate” the criminals who pose danger to citizens of the country.

She also said the police were working closely with the Ghana Immigration Service for further investigations in order to ascertain the immigration status of the foreigners.

The operations were bound to be intensified so as to drastically reduce the crime rate in the capital, as the festive seasons are fast approaching.

By Issah Mohammed