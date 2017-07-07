11 Nursing Mothers Arrested For Prostitution

Some of the suspected prostitutes at the Nima police station

Seventeen females, including eleven nursing mothers, have been arrested by the Nima Divisional police for allegedly practising prostitution at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle and its environs in Accra.

Out of the eleven nursing mothers, one has a child who is about three months old.

The others have children aged between 11 months and seven years.

Nine of their male counterparts were also apprehended in the course of the operation.

Some of the suspects, according to the police, were in the act when they (police) raided their brothel yesterday at dawn.

The nursing mothers, according to reports, have hired the services of an old lady who takes care of their children while they ply their trade.

The old lady, who escaped arrest during the raid, according to the suspected prostitutes, charges GH¢5 per child for a night.

The suspected prostitutes, whose ages are between 15 and 35 years, according to police reports, at times go to Abeka Lapaz and Spintex to ply their trade when patronage at the Nkrumah Circle becomes low.

One of the suspects (name withheld), who spoke to this paper, said they charge their clients depending on the area and the type of abode they live in.

She said (they) prostitutes have rented accommodation at Abeka Lapaz, Nkrumah Circle and Spintex where they operate, but charge differently depending on the location.

At Nkrumah circle, she said, prostitutes who use a wooden structure mounted on the Odaw railway area, close to the VIP terminal, pay GH¢2 for using the facility but charges clients GH¢20 per bout.

At Abeka Lapaz, she said, clients pay GH¢50 while at Spintex they charge GH¢80 per bout.

The three-month-old baby’s mother (name withheld), also told DAILY GUIDE that she was practising prostitution before she gave birth to her daughter.

She claimed she uses the money she earns from her trade to take care of herself and the child.

The Nima Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Abraham Acquaye, told DAILY GUIDE that practising prostitution is illegal in the country.

He said some prostitutes even harbour criminals in the brothels.

According to the commander, some of the nine male counterparts arrested attempted to prevent the police from arresting the supposed prostitutes by hurling stones at the operational team.

The police, he said, had to give a warning shot before apprehending the ladies.

The suspected prostitutes have been provisionally charged with soliciting for immoral purpose while their male counterparts have been charged for obstruction of lawful duty and abetment of crime.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey

(lindatenyah@gmail.com)