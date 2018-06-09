11 Galamsey Operators Arrested

Operation Vanguard, the anti-galamsey joint task force led by its commander, Col. Michael Amoah-Ayisi, embarked on an operation between Ayanfuri and Bawdie in the Western Region last Tuesday.

In the process, 11 illegal miners also called ‘galamseyers’ were apprehended.

The task force immobilised 158 changfans, 15 water pumping machines, a Kia Taxi with registration number AS 226-16, motorbikes and other mining equipment.

The team also seized as an exhibit for prosecution a substance believed to be mercury.

The arrested persons and items seized were handed over to the Ayanfuri and Wassa Akropong police stations for further investigations.

Squadron Leader Robinson Omane Agyei, Public Relations Officer of Operation Vanguard, stated that the patrols included Forward Operating Bases from Ashanti, Central and Western Regions.

He noted that the areas the operations were carried out included Ayanfuri, Gyapa, Dompoase, Nkonya, Wassa Akropong, Bawdie, Epom, Ataase, Mampong and other towns and villages.

He mentioned the arrested persons as Michael Tetteh, Abudu Razak, Albert Asamoah, Akwesi Buklow and Akose Iddrisu Wassa Akropong.

The rest were Hassan Sina, Samed Moro, Moro Jakalel, Abdul Seidu, Janet Danso and Veronica Mensa.

“Operation Vanguard is by this operation sending out a strong warning to illegal miners across the country to desist from such acts”, he stressed.

He indicated that this would enable government to structure the mining sector for sustainable mining.

“Let us all help to stop illegal mining now and in the future”, he pointed out.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi