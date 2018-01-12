$100k Expats Saga: I’ve No Doubt There Was Clarity – Alan

Alan Kyerematen

The Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen, has told the five-member ad-hoc parliamentary body investigating the cash-for-seats saga that he believed the Ministry did nothing wrong during the Ghana Expatriates Business Awards (GEBA) held last year.

The awards ceremony generated massive controversy after it emerged that expats were asked to pay the whopping amount to sit close to the President.

After several denials by the Trade and Industry Ministry and demands for the monies to be refunded to the expatriates by the Minority in parliament, the chairman of the Millennium Excellence Foundation – organisers of the event – Victor Gbeho confirmed that the fees were charged.

According to the audited account for the event GH¢2, 667, 215, 00 was raised against an expenditure of GH¢2, 367, 426, 06 per a statement from the Ministry.

The government through the Minister of Information Mustapha Hamid issued a statement exonerating the Ministry of any wrongdoing.

The Minority in parliament insisted there was wrongdoing leading to the establishment of the five-member committee.

But appearing before the committee Friday, January 12, 2018, Mr. Kyerematen flatly repudiated the claims of the Minority.

“Mr. Chairman, I have no doubt in my mind that there was clarity on the part of the two parties as to the responsibilities bestowed on either party. And this is reflective in the Memorandum of Understandings (MoU),” he told the committee.

-Starrfmonline