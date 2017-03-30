$100,000 Boost For Ghana Football  

Kwesi Nyantakyi – GFA President

Ghana will be getting a yearly cash injection of USD 100,000 from the Confederation of African Football under the Presidency of Ahmad Ahmad.

The Malagasy made this known earlier this week when he met staff of the CAF Secretariat in Cairo on his first working day in charge of football on the continent.

Ahmad said that he would ensure that federations would get more financial support in his tenure but they would have to be accountable and transparent.

The amount of the USD 100,000 is expected to help football federations in their functions to ensure that football is developed all around Africa.

He said, “To me, consolidating the administration is the first concern. Starting this year, we will put in measures which will ensure good governance and then, we will move on to the issues of financial transparency and the redistribution of resources.

Starting this year, CAF will allocate USD 100, 000 to each federation per year. We think that the federations deserve to benefit from this financial resource because CAF supports itself; thanks to it sponsors.”

In 2016, CAF has signed lucrative deals with French oil company, Total, and French telecommunications entity, Orange in relation to the African Nations Cup tournament.

Total signed an 8-year deal to be the title sponsor of all of CAF’s major competitions.