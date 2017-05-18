100 Illegal Ghanaian Immigrants Deported From USA

The United States government has deported 100 Ghanaians living illegally in that country.

The United States of America Ambassador to Ghana, Robert P Jackson, has said revealed that 100 Ghanaians have so far been deported.

Mr Jackson in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM said “I would say roughly 100 have returned so far this year. More will be returning – it is a constant process. There will probably be a charter aircraft coming with some Ghanaians in the next few weeks. Almost every week we see a few leave voluntarily so it is a process that is ongoing.”

He said “A few are in jail. Most of them are at liberty but they have been informed by the immigration service that they must leave the United States.”

Robert P Jackson has revealed that about 7000 Ghanaians are being processed for deportation.

Mr. Jackson told the media in the Brong Ahafo Region on Thursday, April 27 that they are on the process and do not feel sorry about that.

“In fact, about 7,000 of them are currently at different stages of the deportation process. And we are not apologetic about that,” he said.

Mr Jackson had earlier said Ghanaians who have overstayed their visas in the US must be concerned because the new administration will ask them to depart.

-pulseghana