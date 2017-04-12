100 Days Tracker: “So Far, So Good” – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo appears to be impressed with his performance in less than hundred days of being in charge as Chief Executive of Ghana.

According to the President, his government is on course to delivering the promises he made to Ghanaians during the electioneering.

The first hundred days of President Akufo-Addo which expires on Monday April 17, has been dogged by several controversies. Major among them is the repeated violent attacks and seizures by vigilante groups associated with ruling New Patriotic Party.

The unprecedented appointment of over 100 ministers also caused massive discomfort among the citizenry. Before then, the confusion which heralded the funding of the free secondary school education campaign promise also became a PR dent on the reputation of the new government.

Despite these incidents, the president believes the restoration of the nurses allowance, which was cancelled under the erstwhile Mahama administration, puts his government in a good stead.

He tweeted Wednesday: “We have restored the nurses’ trainees allowance. In less than 100 days, so far so good”.

-Starfmonline